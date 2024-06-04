MP Meets ‘Friends Of Approachers’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, interacted with a volunteer group dubbed ‘Friends of Approachers’ in his private residence at Bibiani.

In a brief address, the MP commended the group for their massive support and hard work during the 2020 General Elections. He continued that their efforts toward his party’s victory in 2024 would be appreciated.

Hon Alfred Obeng-Boateng reiterated that he had done his best to consolidate the victory in the upcoming elections. This was exemplified in the construction of 31 mechanized boreholes, 13 basic schools at various stages of completion, 8 toilet facilities, two Astroturfs, several kilometers of road, and others.

The MP listed the free SHS, several factories, roads, educational infrastructure especially the STEM School located at Awaso and others, as some successes chalked by the NPP government.

The legislator admonished the members to desist from the popular statement that they had not gained anything from the party which could lead to voter apathy. He added that most of the government’s social interventions have both direct and indirect benefits to the citizenry. Finally, he entreated them to eschew extreme parochial interest and look at the larger picture which would be better for the public.

The leadership of Friends of Approachers expressed appreciation to the MP for paying the fees of some of the members. They however requested slots for jobs for the youth, recruitment for nurses, desks, and replacement for a damaged transformer.

In his closing remarks, the MP thanked the members for the visit and promised to work on the various requests. He encouraged them to work harder for a resounding victory for Dr. Bawumia and himself in the December polls.