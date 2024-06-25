MP Meets Volunteer Groups In Bibiani

On Sunday 23rd June 2024, the MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency Hon Alfred Obeng-Boateng held separate meetings with volunteer groups in five suburbs of Bibiani.

The suburbs included Estate, Praga, Compound, California, and Nantwikumye. The groups are mainly Friends of Approachers and Ladies of Approachers. These volunteers campaigned vigorously for the MP and then-presidential candidate Nana Addo to garner considerable votes in the 2020 general elections.

In his remarks, the MP commended the team for their hard work and pleaded with them to do the same in the upcoming elections. The MP explained the world economic crunch which had a debilitating effect on Ghana to the members. He further urged the members to explain the issues to the grassroots.

Among other things, Hon Obeng-Boateng hinted that he had constructed 31 mechanized boreholes from his private resources facilitated the construction of major roads, and built several Basic Schools in his tenure. Based on the above the MP urged them to renew his mandate and vote for Dr Bawumia. He however cautioned the members to engage in a clean campaign.

Hon Paul Andoh, MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai pointed out that based on the creation of the Western North Region, payment of allowances to Teachers and Nursing Trainees, the implementation of Free SHS policy, and numerous interventions rolled out by the NPP government in the Agric sector, the members have no option than renewing the party’s mandate.

The groups pledged their unflinching support for the NPP presidential candidate and the member of Parliament. A promise was made that everything within their power would be done to retain power.

The MP’s entourage comprised Ben Ali Seaman, Patron, Mr. Asuming, Elder, Constituency Executives, and Electoral Area Coordinators.