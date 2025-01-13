MP Muhammad Bawah Braimah Blames Police Mishandling for Ejura Unrest

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, has placed the blame for the violent unrest in Ejura squarely on the shoulders of the local police, whose mishandling of a detainee’s death, he argues, sparked the violence.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Monday, January 13, 2025, Braimah criticized the police for their response following the death of 26-year-old Shaibu Masawudu, who had been detained on suspicion of phone theft. Masawudu fell ill while in police custody, complaining of stomach pains and vomiting, and later died at the Ejura Government Hospital on Saturday, January 11.

According to Braimah, the police’s failure to handle the situation transparently led to widespread anger among the local youth. He explained that after Masawudu’s death, the police should have taken immediate steps to engage with the community by inviting opinion leaders to identify the body and contacting the family. Instead, the police reportedly attempted to secretly transport Masawudu’s body to a morgue in Mampong without informing the community or his family, fuelling suspicions of police brutality.

The secrecy surrounding the death, Braimah argued, led to the eruption of violence, with enraged youth attacking the Ejura police station. “You’ll expect that you’ll have a spontaneous reaction because he’s a youth; somebody between the ages of 20-25 is a youth and the youth constitute the majority of the population,” Braimah explained, adding that the youthful anger played a role in the unrest.

He also criticized the police for failing to anticipate the situation, pointing out that they had already moved inmates from the cells and taken essential documents away, yet did not take proactive measures to prevent the violence. “Why didn’t you even call for reinforcement? Ejura is not very far from Mampong; it’s a 30-minute drive,” he said.

While Braimah condemned the police’s actions, he also denounced the violent response from the youth, describing the attack on the police station as “very, very unfortunate” and “regrettable.” He added, “I condemn it in no uncertain terms because it shouldn’t have happened.”

The unrest in Ejura has brought attention to concerns about police-community relations and the handling of sensitive cases in Ghana, particularly when it comes to issues of police brutality and transparency.