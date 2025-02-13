MP: OSP Can Investigate Without Ofori-Atta’s Presence

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has asserted that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) does not require the physical presence of Ken Ofori-Atta to continue its investigation.

Speaking on Accra’s Channel 1 TV, Awuah stressed that Ghana’s constitutional guarantee against self-incrimination means that any individual, including Ofori-Atta, can choose to remain silent during questioning.

He explained that much like when a policeman recites the right to silence, a suspect can appear before the OSP and simply refuse to speak. “Under the constitution, you have the right not to incriminate yourself,” Awuah noted. “If Ken Ofori-Atta exercises that right, his presence will not contribute anything further to the investigation.”

This statement comes amid an ongoing probe into several corruption-related offenses involving Ghana’s former Minister of Finance, who was recently declared a fugitive after failing to appear before the OSP. Reports indicate that his legal team has informed the office of his unavailability, citing that he is currently in the United States for medical care.

Despite this, the OSP has vowed to exhaust all options to bring him back to face questioning. Awuah’s comments serve as a reminder that legal processes must operate within the confines of constitutional rights, even as they pursue accountability in high-profile cases. This perspective underscores a broader debate on the balance between individual rights and the need for transparency in prosecutorial investigations.