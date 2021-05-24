Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta constituency in the Volta region has instituted a move to sponsor the youth willing to acquire vocational skills.

He said this during an engagement with some artisans and master craftsmen held at the Keta Roman Catholic Jubilee Hall and aimed at enhancing the importance of engaging the unemployed and the youth in acquiring some vocational skills.

Mr Gakpe also told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the gathering discussed various working groups, the new move which would provide job avenues for the youth in his constituency.

He said the interaction was also to develop a procedure on how to settle the agreement fee of any new apprentice henceforth.

“It is my aim to see every youth get engaged with something that would earn them money at the end of every day,” he said.

He said the support formed part of his vision to assist apprentices to commence and maintain their own businesses and help reduce the high level of crime in society.

He appealed to all to get involved in the trade learning process, which would help them in future.

Mr Vicent Axorlumega, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) and chairman of the gathering, said the idea was to collaborate with the MP to help train the young ones for skill acquisition.

He expressed excitement towards the gesture from the MP adding, “Anyone willing to learn a trade is highly welcome without paying any amount since the MP is ready to pay for all.”

Madam Ellen Doamekpor Attipoe, an executive member of the Union on her part, encouraged the young ones to get involved in vocational trade and crafts which makes them self-dependent.

The GNA also gathered, registration and admission of new apprentices was ongoing in the Municipality.