MP pledges to cater for socio-economic needs of Evaloe-Gwira constituents

The Member of Parliament for Evaloe Ajomoro Gwira, Mr Kofi Arlo Nokoe (KAN), has indicated his preparedness to help cater for the socio-economic needs of communities in his constituency.

He said he was working tirelessly to push forward the developmental agenda of the area.

Mr Nokoe said this when he toured some communities in the Evaloe Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, including Gwira-Banso, Gwira Aiyinsie, and Gwira Eshiem.

At Gwira-Banso, the MP led the delivery of a new 200 KVA transformer to the community, and also interacted with some Islamic faithful at the Gwira-Aiyinsie Mosque as they observed the holy month of Ramadan and donated some food items.

At Gwira-Eshiem, Mr Nokoe engaged the community on recent happenings in Parliament as well as his efforts to push for developmental projects in the area.

The occasion afforded community members the opportunity to air their views on matters arising and to bring all onto the same page of events.

The MP used the opportunity to set in motion, his “Together We KAN” apprenticeship programme by donating four sewing machines to the first batch of beneficiaries.

He later visited the Essowa and Abakpo communities where he donated four sewing machines to youth apprentices and some streetlights to help beef up security at night.

During a town hall meeting, the MP urged members in the communities to unite and move with a common purpose.

Some of them expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the MP for the gesture and asked him to help fast-track development of the area.