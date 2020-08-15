Mr Patrick Bogyako-Siame, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa Amenfi East constituency in the Western Region, has presented assorted medical equipment to the Wassa Akropong Government hospital.

The items worth over $300,000 was to ensure quality health care delivery for the citizenry.

Handing over the equipment, Mr Bogyako- Siame noted that the donation was made possible by “Project Cure” a group in the United States of America (USA), following an appeal he made.

The MP said in his electioneering campaign, he pledged to support the hospital with the needed equipment to improve performance.

He said he met the group Project Cure, which he once worked with, on a visit to the USA in 2018.

Mr Bogyako-Siame said after deliberations the group sent a representative to the facility at Wassa Akropong for the needs assessment.

“After the group’s representation returned to the USA, the bill for the equipment was presented and with the assistance of some organizations, support from the health fund, we managed to pay the bills and the items were shipped to Ghana,” he explained.

He appealed to the staff to take good care of the items.

Mr Bogyako- Siame used the occasion to hand over a maternity block and also cut the sod for the construction of a dormitory for caregivers at the facility.

Mr Charles Cobbinah, the Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Coordinating Council, on behalf of the Western Regional Minister, commended the MP for the continuous assistance to the people of Wassa Amenfi East.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration would fulfil all promises made in 2016.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Helena Appiah, expressed her appreciation to the MP for the support.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ernest Adom Boadi, gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use.

He appealed to the government to provide more nurses and staff quarters for the facility to enhance health care delivery.