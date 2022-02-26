MP promises enhanced educational infrastructure at Yamfo Anglican SHS     

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, has pledged to ensure government improves educational infrastructure at the Yamfo Anglican Senior High School in the Ahafo Region.

This would not only facilitate academic progress but position the school to admit more students in the area to benefit from the government’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme in the next academic year.

Mrs Prempeh, also a Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, gave the promise in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Yamfo on Friday.

Earlier, the MP inspected the progress of work on the construction of a girl’s dormitory the Ministry of Education is putting up for the school.

Last year, Mrs Gifty Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education, inaugurated a 12-unit classroom block for the school.

Mrs Prempeh said the performance of students in the West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) remained exceptional hence the need to expand infrastructure development for more students in the area to be enrolled.

She said the government FSHS programme had opened up enormous opportunities for children in deprived communities to equally access quality education.

The MP said she had prioritised education to ensure educational infrastructure in the area was expanded to create opportunities for all school-going age children to access both basic and secondary education.

Mrs Prempeh advised students in the area to take advantage of the huge investments the government was putting into education and learn hard to pass their examination well and to achieve high academic success.

The Minister also inspected the level of works on boreholes for the Yamfo Ward Four, Yooyokrom, Yamfo Fie and Yamfo Prekesease as well as the construction of the Yamfo durbar grounds.

Mrs Prempeh commended contractors working on the projects for the progress and asked them to speed up and complete them on schedule for beneficiary communities to access potable drinking water.