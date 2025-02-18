MP Proposes Turning Ghana into a Global Chocolate Hub

During a spirited parliamentary session on Valentine’s Day, MP Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo, representing Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, called on the government to position Ghana as a premier destination for specialty chocolate.

He argued that, much like the country’s transformation into a celebrated Christmas destination, Ghana’s rich cocoa heritage could be leveraged to attract international tourists with a new, innovative twist.

Ghana currently stands as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, trailing only Ivory Coast. However, most of its cocoa is exported in its raw form, missing the opportunity for value addition. Fokuo emphasized that the nation has the potential to move up the value chain by investing in local chocolate manufacturing facilities. His vision includes attracting both local entrepreneurs and international investors, fostering partnerships with licensed cocoa companies, and ultimately promoting Ghanaian premium cocoa that is both sustainable and ethically sourced.

The MP’s proposal extends beyond the production line. He envisions a future where Ghana is branded as the “Chocolate Capital of the World,” especially during Valentine’s Day celebrations. Fokuo suggested that the Tourism Ministry could collaborate with global partners to launch events such as chocolate tastings, cooking classes, and cultural performances. Such initiatives, he argued, would not only boost the local economy but also redefine Ghana’s image on the global stage.

Industry observers note that this strategy could open up fresh avenues for growth by combining agricultural innovation with cultural tourism. With global consumers increasingly seeking ethically produced, high-quality chocolate, Ghana is well-placed to capitalize on its natural cocoa bounty. Moreover, Fokuo’s call for enhanced collaboration with international chocolate experts and a stronger emphasis on STEM education in agriculture and food processing reflects a broader ambition to build a skilled workforce capable of driving this transformation.

As discussions continue on creating a favorable policy environment for such investments, Fokuo’s remarks serve as a timely reminder of the untapped potential within Ghana’s cocoa sector. The nation’s ability to transition from merely exporting raw beans to producing world-class chocolate could well redefine its economic landscape and cultural identity for years to come.