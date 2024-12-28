MP Rockson Dafeamekpor Criticizes Electoral Commission Officials Amid Election Disputes

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, has raised concerns about the conduct of some officials at the Electoral Commission (EC) during the 2024 general elections, particularly regarding the recollation of results in disputed constituencies.

Dafeamekpor voiced his discontent on Key Points on TV3, calling for accountability from EC officials, stating that if they are unable to perform their duties effectively, they should step down to focus on their personal affairs.

“I am questioning the conduct of some of the EC officials… they cannot apply the rules differently when it suits them,” he remarked. “Be a party foot soldier if you can’t do the job… all we are saying is that let the proper thing be done,” he added, emphasizing that the electoral process must be handled with integrity and consistency.

Dafeamekpor’s remarks came in response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that overturned a High Court decision regarding the recollation of results in several constituencies. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had raised concerns about the integrity of the election results, particularly in constituencies where discrepancies were noted. The NDC had sought a court order for fresh elections due to what they termed as anomalies in the collation process, an issue that has sparked ongoing disputes between political parties and the EC.

In contrast, Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, offered a more supportive view of the Supreme Court’s intervention. A private legal practitioner by profession, Appiah Kubi commended the Supreme Court for directing the High Court to reconsider the NDC’s mandamus application. He argued that the High Court should have given the NDC a fair opportunity to present its case before making its ruling.

“The Supreme Court did a good job… the High Court ought to have allowed the NDC to make their case,” Appiah Kubi stated, underscoring the importance of adhering to legal principles such as audi alteram partem—the right to hear both sides in a dispute. He pointed out that this universal principle, which even applies to divine justice, should be followed in legal proceedings to ensure fairness.

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to send the matter back to the High Court for reconsideration has brought renewed attention to the ongoing dispute over the validity of election results in key constituencies, including Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South. The apex court’s ruling highlights the need for due process, ensuring that all parties, including the NDC, are given the opportunity to participate in the legal proceedings that could affect the outcome of the election results.

The dispute centers around the claim that there were significant irregularities in the collation of results, which led to the declaration of winners in some constituencies. On December 20, 2024, the High Court had ordered the EC to re-collate the results in Ablekuma North, despite objections from NDC lawyers. The court ruled that the anomalies in the election process necessitated a re-collation, sparking further legal challenges.

As the legal process continues, both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remain locked in a battle over the integrity of the 2024 general election results, with both parties seeking to influence the final outcome. The ongoing disputes over the election results underscore the critical importance of transparency, fairness, and due process in Ghana’s electoral system as the country moves forward into the next phase of its political landscape.