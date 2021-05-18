Mr. Sulemana Adama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tain Constituency in the Bono Region has rolled out employable skills training to empower and enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of 5,000 vulnerable women in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Adama said the training started in April this year, and had so far spent GHC20,000.00 to train about 1,700 women in 19 communities.

The beneficiaries were trained in soap making and pastries, he said, adding, they would be encouraged to form cooperatives and be provided with working capital to start their own businesses.

Under the training, Mr. Adama explained trainers moved from community to community to ensure that many vulnerable women benefited to enhance their living conditions.

The MP expressed concern about the high level of unemployment and poverty in the area, and expressed the hope the beneficiary women would be serious with the training to acquire the needed employable skills to help alleviate their plight.

Mr. Adama stressed that employable skills training remained the surest strategy for wealth creation and poverty reduction in rural communities, and promised to ensure all deserving women in the area benefited from the training.