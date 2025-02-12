MP Sammi Awuku Slams Revoked Appointments as a Dangerous Precedent

Member of Parliament Sammi Awuku has taken to social media to condemn President Mahama’s decision to annul the appointments of public servants made after December 7, 2024, labeling the move a dangerous precedent that jeopardizes the future of Ghanaian youth.

Awuku, a former Director General of the National Lotteries Authority, argued forcefully that those who secured positions through a rigorous, lawful process are not second-class citizens and must have their economic rights upheld.

In his impassioned post, Awuku criticized the president’s directive as not only unconstitutional but also retrogressive, noting that it contradicts the nation’s commitment to fair and transparent recruitment practices. Citing Article 24 of the 1992 Constitution and Sustainable Development Goal 8—which advocates for full and productive employment—he warned that revoking these appointments would undermine the promise made during the 2024 campaign to protect the interests of young Ghanaians. He questioned the logic behind nullifying appointments that were initiated long before the December 2024 elections, asking whether employment in the public sector is now subject to the whims of political turnover rather than based on merit and due process.

Awuku recalled a similar episode in January 2017, when then-Minister Osafo-Marfo’s suggestion to reverse appointments made after the 2016 elections was dismissed by the Akufo-Addo government on constitutional grounds. “Why is it different today?” he asked, pointing out that appointments in key institutions like CHRAJ, the Auditor-General, and the NCCE were preserved in the past to maintain continuity and respect for due process. His criticism suggests that the current move risks politicizing civil service employment by linking it to the ruling party rather than the candidates’ competence or adherence to established procedures.

Political observers note that Awuku’s warning underscores broader concerns about the integrity of the public sector. The revocation of these appointments, if allowed to stand, could send a troubling message that loyalty to a political party trumps professional merit, potentially discouraging talented individuals from pursuing careers in public service. In a political climate already marked by intense partisanship, such a precedent might erode public trust in the government’s commitment to uphold the rule of law.

As debates over the legitimacy of these revocations intensify, Awuku’s call to reverse the directive is seen as a plea to prioritize constitutional guarantees and long-term stability over short-term political gains. His message resonates with many who fear that compromising on due process today could lead to a future where employment opportunities are dictated not by skill or experience, but by political affiliation—a scenario that modern governance must avoid at all costs.