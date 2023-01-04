MP says 11 deprived communities in Tano North will get electricity soon

Eleven deprived communities in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region would soon be connected onto the national electricity grid, Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency, has said.

The MP said she had prioritized the issue of electricity extension and promised to ensure that at least all the major communities in the constituency were connected to the grid by the close of 2023.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when she donated 11 transformers, some meters and electricity poles to be installed in the beneficiary communities, as part of her working visit to the constituency.

Some of the communities include Ruby, Asuodei, Atudrobesa, Ansen, Mamponteng, Atonsu, Kobena, Dwumakwae and Asukese.

In 2022, Dr. Prempeh said she helped some deprived communities in the constituency such as Subonpan, Kwasuogya, Apesika, Onwin, Nkwantabisa and Nsuapem to be connected onto the national electricity grid.