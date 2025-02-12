MP Slams Government for Displacing Workers Amid Job Promises

In a recent social media post that has stirred local debate, Old Tafo MP Ekow Vincent Assafuah lambasted a government decision he views as a betrayal of its campaign promises.

Assafuah expressed disbelief over reports that a directive from the Chief of Staff led to the termination of all appointments scheduled after December 7, 2024—a move that, in his view, runs counter to the administration’s pledge of job creation and economic growth.

The MP’s remarks come at a time when many Ghanaians, who cast their votes with high hopes of increased employment opportunities, now face the harsh reality of displacement. “It is shocking,” Assafuah stated, “that a government built on the promise of economic expansion is now responsible for displacing hardworking citizens.” His pointed criticism reflects growing public concern over policies that seem to undermine the very foundation of support for the current administration.

Beyond the immediate impact on affected workers, Assafuah’s call for these individuals to come forward suggests a brewing political challenge. His readiness to hold the government accountable resonates with those who feel misled by the abrupt policy reversal. As the controversy unfolds, many are left questioning not only the rationale behind the decision but also the broader implications for a government committed to nurturing economic opportunity and stability.