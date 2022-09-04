MP Sponsors 250 Constituents On A Fully Paid Apprenticeship Programme

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has sponsored some 250 constituents on a fully paid apprenticeship programme.

They are to undertake training in hairdressing, dressmaking, welding, carpentry and other trades.

“As part of my Constituency Youth Development initiatives I enrolled 250 youth into various Apprenticeship program and handed over various machines and accessories to support their training,”Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko wrote on his official Facebook page.

The total cost and logistics needed for the training have been borne by the MP.

The youth apprenticeship programme initiated by the MP in partnership with tradespersons will see him bear in part, cost and logistics needed for the training with the latter bearing the other cost.

The MP charged the beneficiaries to take the training seriously, pay attention and humble themselves before their trainers throughout the period to acquire skills to be self-reliant in the near future.

He pleaded with parents/guardians to support their wards with feeding and other things they would need to learn the trade while calling on the tradespersons to consider the young ones as their relatives and show them love and not enslave them.