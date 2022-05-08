MP Supports Akrofuom District Education Directorate To Enhance Productivity

Mr Alex Blankson, the Member of Parliament for Akrofuom Constituency, has donated office equipment to the Adansi Akrofuom District Education Directorate to enhance productivity and efficiency.

The items presented included five laptops, three printers, four external drives, two stabilizers and a refrigerator.

This followed the donation of chop boxes, mattresses and trunks to some 50 brilliant but needy students in the constituency by the MP, last month.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony, Mr Blankson said the donation was in response to an appeal by the Directorate for the provision of the equipment to promote efficiency in their operations.

He said he responded to the request of the directorate because education was one of his topmost priorities as the representative of the people and was committed to resourcing managers of education in the constituency.

“Human resource development remains a major asset of every country. As a Member of Parliament, I am committed to developing the human resource capacity of my constituency which is coordinated with the objectives of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he stated

He pledged his unflinching support to the Directorate and admonished them to work diligently to improve education in the district.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka, the District Director of Education, who received the equipment on behalf of the Directorate commended the MP for the provision of the equipment, saying that would positively impact their work.

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom who accompanied the Mp to make the donation, advised the Directorate to put the gadgets to effective use to ensure quality education in the district.