MP supports Bonakye health centre with 100 bags of cement

Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South Constituency, has donated 100 bags of cement to authorities at the Bonakye Health Centre in support of a building project.

Presenting the cement, the MP reiterated his resolve to always ensure the availability of quality healthcare for his constituents.

Nana Akonsi Kwame Besane, Chief of Bonakye, thanked the MP for his kind gesture and support to the people of the community adding that the MP had already built a four-bedroom bungalow for the nurses and supported other facilities in the area.

Mr Evans Ativor, the Municipal Health Director, expressed appreciation to Mr Kini for the continuous support he had been given the health directorate over the period.

He pledged that his office would work hard to ensure the early completion of the project and make it available for the people of Bonakye and its environs.