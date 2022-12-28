MP supports healthcare delivery in Asante Mampong

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Mampong, has donated medical items and motorbikes to support healthcare delivery in the constituency.

The items included three motorbikes for the Asante Mampong Municipal Health Directorate and various medical consumables to the Municipal hospital.

Mr Ampratwum, speaking at the ceremony, said quality healthcare delivery was his number one priority as an MP for the area.

And that was why, since 2017, he had worked in many ways to support health facilities and improve the health and wellbeing of the people.

He said the rehabilitation and expansion of facilities at the Kofiase and Adidwan health centres and the Mampong hospital was to help improve access and quality of service for the people.

Mr Ampratwum said the donation of the items, which was the second since he assumed office, was done in collaboration with a US company which provided the items in a subsidized price to help improve healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr Danso Yeboah, the Municipal Health Director who received the items thanked the MP for his support to quality healthcare delivery in the area and said the items had come at an opportune time as the hospital had already appealed for most of the items the MP donated.

Mr Danso Yeboah said the motorbikes would help the facilityand the outreach programmes of the health directorate and called on other individuals and organizations to support healthcare delivery in the area.