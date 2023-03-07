MP supports JHS graduates with school materials

Madam Joycelyne Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi Constituency supported over 500 Junior High School graduates who have qualified to enter various Senior High Schools (SHS) with items specified on their prospectus.

The students, through an initiative dubbed: “Back to School with Joy,” received mattresses, lockable chop-boxes and trunks, buckets, school bags, exercise books, blankets, and other consumables worth thousands of Cedis.

The MP, on March 4th, 2023, rolled out the second edition of the project, which saw beneficiaries from all the nine traditional areas in the North Dayi District benefiting from the gesture.

In an interview with the GNA, the MP said, the ‘Back to School with Joy project was meant to assist the young JHS graduands from the North Dayi Constituency who had gained admission into various Senior High schools in the country, but had difficulties in acquiring items on their prospectus due to financial constraints on their parents or guardians.

Mr Justice Anku Asante, the North Dayi Constituency Communications officer of the NDC, on behalf of the MP, said, “the back to school with joy project was one of the many laudable investments the MP is making to improve upon quality education delivery within the North Dayi Constituency.”

He commended the MP for her foresight and commitment to ensuring that quality education was made accessible to all in the constituency.

The beneficiary students, who could not hide their joy for the gesture, expressed gratitude to the MP for her kindness and promised to study hard as they make judicious use of the items to make her proud.

Parents of the beneficiary students were equally grateful for the timely support to their wards during these difficult financial times, which they described as revealing and called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate the MP’s efforts.