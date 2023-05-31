MP supports Kpone-Katamanso CHPS

Mr. Joseph Akweteh Tettey, Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, has donated two delivery beds, a diluent, and two laptop computers to the Katamanso Community-Based Health Provision Service (CHPs).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation, Mr. Tettey said he had prioritized adequate health service and plams plans were underway to replicate the gesture at other health facilities in the constituency, emphasizing the importance of health issues.

According to him, the equipment would aid in changing the existing health concerns that the Katamanso CHPs face.

Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah Dankwah, Kpone-Katamanso District Health Director, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture on behalf of the Katamanso Community Health Provision Service, noting that it would supplement the efforts of nurses who work in the institution.

Dr. Biamah Dankwah indicated that the Katamanso CHPs was facing a number of issues, including encroachments on some areas of the health facility by unknown developers.

She persuaded the traditional authority to defend the health center from the encroachers as soon as possible and gave the assurance that the equipment would be put to good use.