MP supports two CHPS compounds in Ahafo-Ano with motorbikes

Mr Francis Manu-Adabo, the Member of Parliament for Ahafo-Ano South East in the Ashanti Region, has donated two motorbikes to Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at Aponoaponoso and Bokruwa.

The donation, which seeks to improve health delivery in the two communities, follows a promise made by the MP to provide the facilities with motorbikes when he commissioned the Aponoaponoso CHPS compound barely a month ago.

Mr Kaleem Abdallah Adam, the District Coordinating Director, presented the two brand new motorbikes to the District Health Directorate on behalf of the MP at a short ceremony at Adugyama.

Ms Priscilla Sarkodie, the District Director of Health Services, who received the donation was full of praise for the MP for his invaluable support for the directorate, and the healthcare of the constituents in general.

She said the support from the Legislator towards health delivery in the district had been enormous and urged other well-meaning individuals, groups, and corporate bodies to emulate his good examples.

Mr John Bosco, the Assembly Member for Aponoaponoso Electoral Area, thanked the MP for fulfilling the promise made to the people, saying that the gesture demonstrated his commitment to addressing the health needs of his constituents.

He, however, appealed to the MP and the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Thomas Owusu Ansah, to help connect electricity to the two health facilities to enhance service delivery.