MP Urges Caution Over Women’s Development Bank Launch Amid Economic Pressures

New Juaben North MP Nana Osei-Adjei has called for greater transparency around Ghana’s proposed Women’s Development Bank, warning that its launch requires meticulous planning as the country grapples with economic instability.

While endorsing the initiative’s goal to boost financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs, the first-term lawmaker stressed the need for clear operational details given current fiscal constraints.

“The vision to support women-led businesses through affordable credit is commendable,” Osei-Adjei told reporters, referencing plans for low-interest loans and flexible terms. “However, establishing a new financial institution demands significant investment and strategic oversight—especially during these challenging times.”

The government has yet to disclose specifics about the bank’s funding structure, governance model, or rollout timeline, leaving economists and stakeholders questioning its feasibility. Advocates argue the initiative could address systemic barriers faced by Ghanaian women, who often struggle to secure traditional loans, but stress that design flaws could undermine its impact.

Osei-Adjei’s concerns echo wider debates about fiscal priorities as Ghana contends with 23.6% inflation, a depreciating cedi, and protracted debt restructuring talks with international creditors. Critics argue new institutions risk diverting resources from existing economic stabilization efforts unless rigorously costed.

The Finance Ministry is expected to publish implementation plans in the coming weeks, with analysts urging clarity on capital sources and safeguards against mismanagement. “This isn’t about abandoning the policy,” said Accra-based economist Akosua Mensah. “It’s about ensuring sustainability so the bank doesn’t become another underfunded entity.”

As scrutiny intensifies, the proposal’s success may hinge on balancing urgent social goals with macroeconomic realities—a challenge testing policymakers amid global financial headwinds.