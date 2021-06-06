A legislator has called on the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to upscale publicity on the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) especially in rural communities to achieve successful national head count.

According to Mr Sulemana Adama, the Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency in the Bono Region, publicity on the census was extremely poor because many of the masses in rural areas were still unaware of the census.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmen at Nsawkaw, Mr Adama said it was imperative the nation collected accurate data, and that could be done effectively and efficiently if publicity and education were intensified to make the masses understand the census procedures.

He said the census exercise was very important, saying it remained a perquisite for development planning, and urged the GSS to use both the social and traditional media to scale-up the publicity.

“It is also imperative for the GSS to ensure that enumerators, field supervisors and census offices at the district levels are up to the game”, he said, and called on all stakeholders including civil society actors and Ghanaians in general to support the census exercise .

By Dennis Peprah