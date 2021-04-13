Mr Alex Djonoborh Tetteth, Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra constituency in the Western North Region has called on Muslim leaders and Imams to ensure members adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols during the Ramadan fast.

He said government and the Ghana Health Service were doing their part to ensure the defeat of the pandemic and all must join forces in ensuring that members observed the protocols to witness COVID-19 free Ramadan.

Mr Tetteth made the call when he donated 64 bags of sugar to be distributed to the various mosques in the area, adding that the donation was to support them as they embarked on the 30-day fasting.

He lauded the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians in the area and called on them to continue since that would help foster peace and development.

Mr Tetteth entreated them to pray for the country in general and Akontombra District in particular for the needed development.

Alhaji Abdulai Yahaya, Bezibema Chief Imam who received the items on behalf of the Muslim community thanked the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture and his continued support for Muslims in the area.

Alhaji Yahaya asked Muslims across the country to strictly adhere to the safety protocols to contain and manage the spread of the virus.

He gave assurance that Muslim leaders in the District would ensure strict compliance with all the safety measures.

