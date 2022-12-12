MP urges the teaching of moral principles in schools

Dr. Augustine Tawiah, Preacher at the Vertical Church of Christ, Tema Community Six has called on policymakers to incorporate “teaching of moral principles in schools”.

That, he said, would go a long way to help transform the youth from the school level into the professional field and other endeavors of life.

Dr. Tawiah was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Vertical Center Church of Christ in Tema on the sidelines of the launch of a book titled “The Wayfarer’s Path to Mission,” which is co-authored by Evangelist Christian Kwasi Nsoah and Mrs. Felicia McEwan Anamoah of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Dr Tawiah who is also the Member of Parliament for Bia West Constituency and a Member of the Education Committee in Parliament called on heads of educational institutions both at the public and private level to have a different orientation toward building moral principles in the youth.

He also called on religious institutions including Churches with schools to lead the crusade to build moral principles in the youth, “we need to change the moral foundations of the youth, Ghana stands to gain from a morally sound and disciplined youth”.

The Bia MP stressed that Churches must reflect the biblical principles in the youth not only at Sunday schools but through the academic systems especially at religious-centered schools to help the youth focus on the future through the window of godly principles.

He also charged school operators to do their best to employ well-trained and mannered teachers who will help in the grooming of the children and not those who would only take money from students to help them pass their examinations.

He noted that “if children are only going to School to learn Mathematics, English, Geography, History, and Science among others, “then what happens to our morals and values that society cherishes”.

Dr. Tawiah suggested, “we begin to build in the children, the sense of civic responsibilities for them to take care of the environment, ensure that we all live in a healthy and clean environment, nutrition, moral values, and discipline to help young people to change the bad state of the country”.

He also advised parents to play a greater role in building moral values in their children.

The book “The Wayfarer’s Path to Mission,” captures lessons, insights, and nuggets of wisdom to be passed on from the author to the present generation and many generations to come.

The book launch was also used to honour Evangelist Nsoah for his sacrificial life for the purpose of introducing and establishing the Church of Christ in Tema and spreading the Gospel of Christ far and wide.

Evangelist Nsoah described as a colossus in the Church of Christ has sacrificed his life and that of his family for the sake of the Gospel and is acknowledged as a living legend.