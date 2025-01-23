MP Vicent Ekow Assafuah Criticizes Gender-Specific Hiring at Women’s Development Bank

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Vicent Ekow Assafuah, has expressed concerns over a policy that restricts employment at the newly proposed Women’s Development Bank to only women.

The bank, a key initiative promised by President John Dramani Mahama in his manifesto, was discussed by Minister-Designate for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, during her vetting. She explained that the bank’s purpose is to empower women and help them scale up their efforts in industry, with the unique feature that it would exclusively employ women.

In her presentation, Ofosu-Adjare emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting women in leadership roles and fostering an environment where they could thrive. “The women’s bank is specifically designed to support women,” she stated. “What’s unique about the bank is that only women will work there. Its implementation will create opportunities for women to thrive.”

However, Assafuah has raised objections to this approach, arguing that it is discriminatory. He believes that the policy contradicts the principle of equality and inclusion, suggesting that it unnecessarily excludes capable men from contributing to the bank’s success. “Our party believes that women’s progress is not a zero-sum game—we do not need to suppress one group to uplift another,” Assafuah stated in a response. “If the NDC truly believes in empowerment, they should focus on creating opportunities rather than closing doors on capable Ghanaian men who may also contribute positively to the institution.”

The MP’s proposal is for the bank to remain women-led and women-focused but open to qualified professionals of all genders. He also called for the creation of clear, merit-based hiring criteria to ensure that the bank operates efficiently and effectively. Assafuah emphasized that policies should focus on mentorship, training, and empowerment rather than restricting access based on gender.

This debate highlights a broader conversation on gender equality in the workplace, and Assafuah’s stance underscores his belief in an inclusive approach that values competence and fairness. As the Women’s Development Bank takes shape, it will likely face continued scrutiny over its structure and hiring policies.

Read His Statement Below

STATEMENT ON THE WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT BANK POLICY

Empowerment Must Be Inclusive: Building a Stronger Ghana Together

I acknowledge the efforts of Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and the NDC government in recognizing the need to empower women economically. Indeed, women have long faced challenges in accessing financial resources, and targeted interventions such as the Women’s Development Bank can play a role in addressing these disparities.

However, as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has a proven track record of advancing inclusive development, I must emphasize that true empowerment does not come from exclusionary policies. The statement that “only women will work at the Women’s Development Bank” is not only concerning but also fundamentally flawed and divisive. National development must be built on inclusivity, not discrimination.

The NPP’s Legacy of True Gender Empowerment

Unlike the NDC’s approach, which seeks to politicize empowerment by shutting out capable Ghanaians based on gender, the NPP has always championed inclusive policies that empower women without excluding men. Under NPP governments, we have seen:

1. The MASLOC Initiative, which provided direct financial support to thousands of female entrepreneurs.

2. The Free SHS Policy, which ensured equal access to education for girls and boys, setting a foundation for long-term empowerment.

3. The Affirmative Action Bill, which our administration worked on to increase women’s participation in governance while maintaining inclusivity.

Our party believes that women’s progress is not a zero-sum game—we do not need to suppress one group to uplift another. If the NDC truly believes in empowerment, they should focus on creating opportunities rather than closing doors on capable Ghanaian men who may also contribute positively to the institution.

A Better Way Forward

Instead of making the Women’s Development Bank an exclusionary institution, the government should:

1. Ensure it is women-led and women-focused, but open to qualified professionals of all genders who can contribute meaningfully.

2. Provide clear hiring criteria based on merit, not gender, to guarantee competence and efficiency.

3. Adopt policies that foster mentorship and training for women, rather than simply locking men out.

We in the NPP remain committed to real empowerment—one that uplifts Ghanaian women while ensuring that no capable individual is left behind. If the NDC government insists on enforcing gender-based restrictions in employment, we will not hesitate to challenge such a discriminatory policy in Parliament and through every democratic avenue available.

Let us build a Ghana where empowerment means opportunity, not exclusion. We must rise above partisan, short-sighted policies and focus on what truly benefits our nation.

The NPP will always stand for inclusive development, economic prosperity, and policies that bring Ghanaians together—not divide them.

In service to Ghana,

Hon.Vincent Ekow Assafuah,Esq

MP, Old Tafo Constituency