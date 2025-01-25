MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah Threatens Legal Action Over Potential Layoffs

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has threatened to take legal action against the government if it proceeds with plans to lay off workers added to the payroll after December 7, 2024. Assafuah argues that such a move would be unconstitutional.

In a conversation on Accra-based Adom TV on January 24, 2025, Assafuah explained that the Chief of Staff had requested various government agencies to submit a list of individuals added to their payroll after the specified date. He stressed that many of these workers had been with government agencies since October but may have been officially added after December 7 due to administrative delays.

The MP emphasized that these workers should not be dismissed simply because of their addition to the payroll after the cut-off date. “If such a thing happens, I will be one of the people who will take this matter to court and make sure their rights are being protected,” Assafuah stated.

His remarks reflect growing concerns over the protection of workers’ rights in the face of potential government budgetary cuts and layoffs.