MP Visits Ellembelle To Calm Tensions

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has visited Ellembelle to calm tensions between the youth of Anwia, Teleku-Bokazo and security forces.

This was in the wake of the shooting incident at the forecourt of the Nkroful Magistrate Court and vandalism at the Esiama Police Station following the arrest and trial of illegal miners on Adamus Mine concession,

At Teleku-Bokazo,the MP visited the family of Mr Andrew Donkor who met his premature death when a bullet hit him when a soldier on guard at the Nkroful Magistrate Court fired through the crowd which had besieged the court.

His visit was to commiserate with the family and assure them of seeking justice and proper compensation for the victims .

Mr Kofi Buah appealed to the IGP to investigate the matter and bring the soldier who fired the bullet to book.

Later, the MP met the Teleku-Bokazo community where he appealed to them to remain calm and give peace a chance so that they could go about their normal duties.

Mr Kofi Buah told the community that he had apologised to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for acts of vandalism at the Esiama Police Station.

He used the occasion to appeal to youth in the communities to desist from such acts.

Earlier, the MP called on the Chief of the town, Nana Afful Kwaw where he called on the Chiefs to enter into mutual agreement with Adamus Mines company to avert the brutalities and clashes that had become a recurrent phenomenon

Mr Buah said the youth were asking the government to apportion a piece of land for them to engage in mining activities in a bid to make ends meet.

The Chief of Teleku-Bokazo Nana Afful Kwaw admitted that the youth were in dire need of jobs, which he and the elders support their demand for a portion of land to mine.

He however condemned the violence at the Esiama Police Station.

Later, the MP called on the Ellembelle District Magistrate to apologise to her on behalf of the youth over the scuffle between the youth and the security agencies at the forecourt of the court.

The District Magistrate Her Worship, Awo French, said she called for re-enforcement when the youth besieged the forecourt of the court for fear that something was going to happen.

She asked the MP to liaise with the youth and the mining company to find a lasting solution to the galamsey activities.

Mr Kofi Buah also visited the Police Commander, ACP Godact Hlordzi, to render an apology on behalf of the youth for the destruction of property at the station.

The Divisional Police Commander said the way the youth besieged the police station was uncalled for.

He said their action allowed two guys in cells to bolt.

ACP Hlordzi appealed to the MP to talk to the youth to desist from such acts because they had a case with the soldiers but not the Police.