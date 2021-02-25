Mr Kofi Arko-Nokoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Adjomoro-Gwira, has pledged to foster closer ties with heads of departments of the Nzema-East Municipal Assembly to fast-track development.

He said as a youth leader, he championed a number of projects and became aware of the developmental challenges of the Municipality, hence his readiness to work hand in hand with all the departments to execute a common agenda.

Mr Arko-Nokoe said this when he visited the Assembly, as a first time MP, to familiarise himself with the departments and their problems and find lasting solutions to them.

The Municipal Education Director, Mr Nathaniel Kofi Efful, mentioned inadequate furniture, lack of teachers and roof leakage of their offices as some of the problems bedeviling quality education delivery in the area.

“Just last week, the roof of a school building in the Municipality was ripped off leading to injury of one pupil,” he said.

Mr Effum said the Ghana Education Service office leaked badly and was not conducive for effective work, adding that the Toyota Hilaux vehicle also needed repairs to enhance service delivery.

He expressed worry that school children shared desks in class in this Covid-19 era and appealed for more desks to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He said due to the lack of accommodation many of the newly posted teachers to the area did not stay and called on the MP and the Assembly to sensitise community leaders to accommodate teachers posted to the area.

Mr Effum commended government for distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the schools to promote the safety of pupils and teachers against the COVID-19 pandemic.