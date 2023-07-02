Mpaebo Kesie: Alan Kyremateng Puts 5 Prayer Requests Before Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, and presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kojo Kyeremanten has put before the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), five (5) Prayer requests ahead of the party’s primaries.

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten who joined the Church for their ‘Mpaebo Kesie’ Prayer session yesterday, said he learnt from the sermon on the day that Ghana does not need only a Christian Leader but a Christ-Like leader.

In view of that, he asked Apostle Francis Amoako Attah to pray for him to become that Christ-like leader that Ghana needs.

Whilst explaining the importance of being a Christ-Like leader, Hon. Alan Kyeremanten put before The SEER and the Church a Five-Prayer Points, asking them t pray for him to achieve that as the next President of Ghana.

He asked for prayers to become:

1. A transformational leader.

According to him, Jesus Christ at the age of 30 started his ministry and within three years, He transformed the world.

He said it was very important for people to look for a transformational leader if they need real transformation and development.

2. A Servant leader; “to lead is to serve” he said and noted that Jesus was a servant leader.

3. A Good shepherd; He said, a good shepherd leads the way and protect the flocks. “A leader must be prepared to do that,” he said.

4. A Compassionate leader; Compassionate leader, he averred will affect the lives of the people positively

5. Ethical leader; He said, he wants to be a leader that is backed by morality.

With these points, he asked the Church to pray for him and he thanked Apostle Francis Amoako Attah for all his time and support.