mPharma Launches New Price-Focused Service for Chronic Medications

mPharma, a pan-African healthcare technology company today announced the launch of their mutti Keep My Price Program, which focuses on patients using chronic medications.

After a successful pilot, mPharma launched the program which aims to help patients access their medications at affordable prices in the face of price fluctuations in the market.

Economic lows have led to disruptions in supply chain systems which have, in turn, resulted in increasing prices of commodities and services.

Consequently, medication costs have increased by as much as 30% at the wholesale level and by as much as 50% at the retail level.

mPharma has, therefore, created the mutti Keep My Price program to provide patients some price stability during these difficult times.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Gregory Rockson, CEO of mPharma said “An Africa in good health requires that patients are able to adhere to their medication, and that emphasizes the need for medication affordability.”

The mutti Keep My Price Program was piloted in Ghana earlier this year, allowing over 1,000 patients to enjoy a fixed price on their medications for 3 months.

Regardless of broader market price changes, patients who were enrolled during the pilot phase enjoyed price stability for 3 months.

The now fully launched mutti Keep My Price program is a mutti benefit accessible to all mutti members. To enroll, individuals can visit https://lnk.bio/mymutti, walk into any of mPharma’s mutti pharmacies, or call 055 813 4375. Corporate and insurance organizations who wish to join the program can email mPharma at info@mpharma.com.