Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpohor, has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the constituency to unite for victory in the December 7, polls.

He also entreated the electorates to vote for Mr John Sanie as the Member of Parliament and retain Nana Akufo-Addo as President come December 7.

He said the interest of the party was paramount hence the need to work with his contender in the party primaries.

Mr Agyekum said the constituency is key to the party retaining the parliamentary seat and the presidential elections.

Mr Agyekum said this on the sidelines of the constituency campaign launch, indicated that though he lost to Mr John Sanie, “there had not been a winner and there had not been a loser since the biggest beneficiary and for that matter, the real winner is the NPP”.

Mr Anthony Evans Amoah, a Member of the Council of Elders and a former Western Regional Minister, called for a united front devoid of all wranglings.

He said party supporters should work hard to retain President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He urged members of the Campaign Team and the party faithful to sell the good works and policies initiated by the NPP government to win more people to the party.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah commended the peaceful cohesion between the incumbent and the Parliamentary Candidate.

He urged the party faithful to emulate them to eliminate all grudges and to form a united front.

He said the challenge of the constituency was the main road joining Kajebil to the Mpohor town and explained that the contract was abrogated because the contractor failed to meet the target and the standard.

Mr Darko-Mensah gave the assurance that the contract was re-awarded to a more credible contractor, who has already mobilised to site and would construct the road to alleviate challenges.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor District, Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah asked the team to campaign door-to-door to market the party to the electorates.

He urged them to showcase the numerous development projects executed by the government in the constituency.

Mr Mensah called on the polling station executives to be vigilant to widen the gap of votes in the 2020 Parliamentary polls.

Mr John Kobina Abam Abuah Sanie, the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency in the 2020 election, called for unity among the rank and file of the party.

He said the Free SHS policy of the NPP was a step in the right direction for which reason the constituents should vote for the NPP to continue the good works.

He said he would use his share of the common fund for the construction of Senior High School in the district.

