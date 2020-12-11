The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpohor Constituency of the Western Region has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the transparent and successful conduct of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Party in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi described the just ended elections as the most peaceful in the history of the Fourth Republic.

The statement commended all stakeholders including; the EC and the security agencies who had worked tirelessly for the conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of COVID-19.

“We commend the District EC and security agencies for the conduct of this successful exercise even in the midst of COVID-19 thereby maintaining Ghana’s enviable reputation as the citadel of democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond”, the statement said.

“The party is especially thankful to the electorate for reposing yet another confidence in our 2020 Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by renewing his mandate for another deserving term in order to afford him the opportunity to do more for the good people of this country”, it added.

The statement indicated that by renewing the NPP’s mandate for another deserving term, it would afford the party the opportunity to deliver its vision for the people of Ghana.

“We indeed have every reason to celebrate this sweet victory and appreciate the grace and favors of God”.

Meanwhile, Mr John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanni, CEO of John Sanie Foundation won the parliamentary elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He polled 11,896 votes to beat Mr Eric Kweku Kyeremah of the NDC who got, 9,695 votes while Mr Stephen Kwaku Narh of GUM party recorded 366 votes.

There were 22,242 valid votes cast with 285 rejected ballots.