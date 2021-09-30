Mpohor NPP shower praise on Akufo-Addo for re-nominating Asaah-Mensah

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpohor District of the Western Region have commended President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating Mr Ignatius Asaah-Mensah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Mpohor District.

They said, “the chiefs and people of Mpohor are very happy and grateful to the President for accepting the choice of their DCE, who has what it takes to bring the much development for the people. The re-nomination of Mr Asaah-Mensah is an indication of the trust the President has in him and the entire leadership of the party in the constituency”.

According to the members, Mr Asaah-Mensah, together with the chiefs, opinion leaders and the rank and file of the party, had worked hard to translate the vision of the President, which was to transform the lives of the people, into reality.

They said, under the leadership of Mr Asaah-Mensah, the district had seen tremendous improvement in the provision of social infrastructure in the areas of health, education, road network, sanitation among others, which were helping to transform the lives of the people.

Speaking in an interview with Newsghana, Mr Robert Kwesi Mensah, Deputy Youth Organizer of the NPP in the constituency pointed out that the nominee had lived up to expectation hence, his re-nomination and urged him to work even harder to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He indicated that the contributions made by Mr Asaah-Mensah towards the party during the electioneering campaign could not be overemphasized, bringing victory to the party with an overwhelming margin beyond expectations.

According to him, the candidate is more than qualified to run the administration of the Assembly for a second time to enable him continue with the good work he started and therefore called on the chiefs, Assembly Members and the Government appointees to vote massively to give him a resounding endorsement.

He touted some achievements made under the nominee’s first regime as construction of CHP Compounds, Polyclinic, school blocks and improvement in existing facilities, construction of boreholes to improve the water system in the communities, and improving the road network in the District making it easier for farmers to bring their produce to the market.

Mr Mensah said through the collaborative effort of the DCE and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, they have been able to secure a land for the construction of a district hospital as part of President Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 project.

He mentioned that the DCE has been able to complete work on the District Court project which he inherited from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration with a bungalow for the Magistrate which is near completion.

He also mentioned that he was able to extend electricity to some of the communities which hitherto were disconnected from the national grid, improved telecommunication network for better communication, improve Government flagship program such as the Planting for Food and Jobs over the period.