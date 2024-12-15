Mpox Cases in Africa Exceed 65,000, Says Africa CDC

The number of mpox cases reported so far this year in Africa has surpassed 65,000, as the death toll surged to over 1,200, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The African continent had reported 65,711 mpox cases since the start of this year, of which 14,241 were confirmed, and over 1,237 deaths, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya told an online media briefing Thursday evening.

During last week alone, the continent reported 3,545 new cases, including 467 confirmed ones, and 37 new deaths, according to data from the African Union’s specialized healthcare agency.

The Africa CDC said six African countries, namely Gabon, Guinea, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, have moved from active transmission to a controlled stage.

The African continent is “still losing people” due to the ongoing mpox outbreak, which has so far affected 20 countries, Kaseya said, calling for concerted efforts against the outbreak.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.

Mpox, known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.