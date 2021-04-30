furniture

Mr Samuel Akuamoah, Headteacher of the Mpraeso Amanfrom M/A Basic School, has appealed to the Government to provide the school with more furniture to improve studies and help students to observe the social distancing protocol.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Mpraeso Amanfrom in the Kwahu West Municipality, he said inadequate furniture was affecting teaching and learning because most classrooms were congested.

He also said the classrooms were inadequate to accommodate the students, and, therefore, hindering lessons delivery.

Mr Akuamoah said the school enrollment had increased following the introduction of the school feeding programme and commended the Assembly authorities for the move.

He called for assistance for the school to have an ICT laboratory, teachers’ bungalows and a library to enhance quality teaching and learning.

He also called on organisations and philanthropists to support the school with teaching and learning resources.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUse COVID-19 levy to fund vaccines and immunisation activities
Next articleNew Gyaasehene enstooled at Akyem Akoase
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here