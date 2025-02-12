Mpraeso MP Urges President Mahama to Reverse Appointment Revocations

In a move stirring significant debate within political and administrative circles, Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku has called on President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider a directive that effectively cancels all public service appointments and recruitments made after December 7, 2024.

The directive, which was signed by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, has drawn sharp criticism from Mr. Opoku, who warns that it not only jeopardizes job security but also threatens the stability of Ghana’s public institutions.

In a detailed letter to the President, Mr. Opoku argued that the sweeping revocation violates the provisions of the Public Services Commission Act of 1994, raising serious concerns about due process and the rule of law. He contended that while the government retains the authority to manage public service appointments, any such action must be guided by principles of merit and legal fairness. “Ghana’s public service must remain professional and independent, ensuring that governance transitions do not disrupt national development or erode confidence in our institutions,” he wrote, underscoring his commitment to upholding a system where public sector employees are not treated as expendable pawns in political maneuvering.

The issue has struck a chord amid a broader climate of anxiety over political interference in what many believe should be a non-partisan and stable sector. Critics of the directive fear that using governance transitions as an opportunity for mass dismissals sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the integrity of public service for years to come. In a time when public confidence is already precarious, Mr. Opoku’s call for reconsideration comes as a reminder that any attempt to sideline established legal processes may have far-reaching implications.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Mr. Opoku has urged for a collaborative approach, suggesting that constructive dialogue between the Executive, the Public Services Commission, and Parliament is essential. By advocating for the development of clear and transparent employment policies, he emphasizes that strategic appointments should not come at the cost of fair treatment or institutional continuity. As Ghana grapples with the pressures of political change, this appeal for balance between necessary reform and the preservation of professional integrity resonates with both seasoned civil servants and concerned citizens alike.