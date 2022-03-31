MPs Commended For Approving E-Levy

The Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party has commended the members of Parliament for their firmness and tactfulness in approving the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill (E-Levy) to rake in revenues for development.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hajia Safia Mohammed, said, “Once again, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proven its dynamism and versatility in the forward match of our beloved country through the approval of the E-Levy Bill.”

“The passage of the E-Levy yesterday is another significant feat achieved, which will not only deepen and widen our tax base but will help transform and stabilise our economy and boost investor confidence in the country,” the statement added.

The E-Levy Bill, which seeks to impose a 1.5 per cent tax on electronic transactions, was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29.

The Minority, who said they did not support the E-Levy Bill, walked out of Parliament before it was passed.

The E-Levy law is now awaiting the assent of the President for its implementation to begin.

The statement said the NPP government would always take into consideration the interest and concerns of the citizenry in any policy and programme it rolled out.

It lauded the government’s Economic Management Team for its vision and expressed her confidence that the proceeds would be judiciously used for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.