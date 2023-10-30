MPs Condemn Alleged Military Assault in Garu and Tempane

The Members of Parliament representing the Garu and Tempane constituencies have strongly criticized the alleged military attack on certain residents of Garu, situated in the Upper East Region.

Reportedly, personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces subjected the town’s inhabitants to an assault during an early morning operation on October 29. According to local rumors, this military operation was perceived as a retaliatory response to an earlier attack on National Security operatives that took place on October 24.

In a joint press release, MPs Albert Alalzuuga Akuka and Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, who represent the two constituencies, vehemently condemned the purported actions of the military. They have called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their conduct.

However, the Ministry of National Security has disputed these assault reports in a statement, clarifying that the military’s actions were part of a collaborative effort in Garu to confiscate weapons used by the individuals responsible for the earlier attack on National Security personnel.

The two Members of Parliament have cautioned that such incidents possess the potential to exacerbate the existing Bawku conflict. As a result, they have urged, among other things, a complete withdrawal of the military from the area and the apprehension of the culprits, followed by appropriate legal action.