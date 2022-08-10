MPs Don’t Construct Roads – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has denied promising to build roads for his people during his campaign.

According to him, it is not the duty of a legislator or an MP to provide necessary development projects in the constituency but an MP can only facilitate that development by lobbying but not to provide them directly.

“I have never done that,” he said.

“It is because of the general approach especially with those of them who want to succeed in becoming Members of Parliament, they will go and tell people that ‘have you seen your MP, he has been there for two terms, he has not been able to facilitate any development project and so vote me in and I will do this, I will do that.’ It is not your job.”

It would be recalled that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was hooted at and pelted with sachet water by some artisans over failed promises to reconstruct the roads in his constituency.

The residents had earlier warned that they were going to demonstrate against the government and the lawmaker over poor roads.