MPs-Elect for Okaikwei Central, Tema Central and Techiman South Sworn In Despite Legal Challenge

The newly elected Members of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South have officially been sworn into Ghana’s 9th Parliament, despite a last-minute legal challenge from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Following the inauguration of the 9th Parliament by the Clerk of Parliament, the MPs-elect participated in the roll call, marking their formal entry into the legislative body. The MPs-elect then took both the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office, which were administered by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, solidifying their roles as members of the new parliamentary session.

Prior to this, the NDC had moved to prevent their swearing-in, filing an application aimed at securing a stay of execution. The legal challenge sought to contest the validity of the election results in these constituencies, though the specific grounds of the dispute were not disclosed. The party’s primary concern appeared to center on issues of fairness and transparency in the electoral processes, raising doubts about the integrity of the elections in Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

Despite the NDC’s legal action, the MPs-elect were sworn in without delay, reinforcing the ongoing political tensions between the NPP and NDC. The application to block their swearing-in reflects the continuing challenges in Ghana’s political landscape, as both parties seek to assert their positions within the country’s legislature.

As the 9th Parliament begins its work, the controversy surrounding these seats highlights the ongoing debates about electoral integrity and the challenges faced by the new legislature as it navigates the political dynamics of a divided government. The legal challenge is likely to continue to unfold, potentially shaping future legislative proceedings.