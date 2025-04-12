MPs Face Scrutiny Over Allowances Amid Public Economic Struggles

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, former Director-General of Ghana’s Health Service, has sharply criticized Members of Parliament (MPs) for prioritizing personal entitlements over public welfare during a lecture at the University of Education, Winneba.

Speaking on April 11, Akosa condemned lawmakers for accepting GH¢200,000 each for GETFund projects and an additional GH¢150,000 for project monitoring, calling the allocations “unprecedented and unjustifiable.”

“No country gives 75% of project funds just for monitoring. Yet MPs remained silent—collecting car loans, ex-gratia, and these allowances while citizens choke under hardship,” he asserted. Akosa accused MPs of abandoning their mandate to advocate for national development, urging them to “think about the people” and collaborate on solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges.

The remarks spotlight growing discontent over parliamentary spending as inflation and currency depreciation strain households. Critics argue such allocations divert resources from critical sectors like healthcare and education. Parliament has yet to respond publicly to the claims.

The debate echoes global scrutiny of legislative ethics, such as Kenya’s 2015 “Car Grant Scandal” or Nigeria’s recurrent backlash over lawmakers’ salaries. While oversight duties require funding, transparency in expenditure remains pivotal to public trust. Ghana’s scenario underscores a broader tension: balancing legitimate legislative needs with austerity measures during crises. As Akosa’s critique amplifies, pressure mounts for accountability frameworks to align MPs’ privileges with their constituents’ realities.