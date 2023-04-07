MPS Keen On Eliminating Waste for Sustainable Supply Chain

Management of the Meridian Port Services Ltd (MPS), has stated the readiness of the Port of Tema to serve as logistics hub for intra-continental trade.

The Head of Legal and Compliance at MPS, Frank Ebo Brown was speaking during the plenary session of the ICC Sustainable Supply Chain Summit in Accra.

The 2-day conference in Accra created the opportunity for participants, largely private sector, to examine how to navigate supply chain disruptions within AfCFTA as well as how sustainable supply chain management, advanced technologies, process improvement and automation are being rolled out and can be leveraged in Africa.

He said, the world class Terminal 3 at the Port of Tema has been positioned with the necessary port and IT infrastructure necessary to receive the very large cargo carriers in the world today, as well as store and deliver cargo in a very seamless manner.

“We are just saying Ghana is ready. We have a facility that can be of service to unlocking the whole continent. We have 16 metres of draft, a vast yard space for cargo. Why do we have to go Tangiers, Pelepas, Oman and other hubs and bring in cargo. We can have direct service. We have even started having the direct service now,” he asserted.

He said MPS has ensured to align and automate its processes within its three key clients, who are the shipping lines, the regulatory agencies and cargo owners.

He said due to its digitalization and innovative solutions, MPS has ensured that movement within the terminal facility are well coordinated and expedited to avoid congestions and delays.

“We have ensured that truckers, who are a major stakeholder of ours, come to the terminal with only their fingerprints and they will be able to identify and collect their containers,” Mr. Brown disclosed.

Similarly, he said, the terminal operator has successfully collaborated with Customs and the key regulatory agencies at the port for the needed connectivity towards trade facilitation.

He assured that the terminal operator will continue to ensure that its operations are not only sustainable but efficient in order to play its part for a sustainable supply chain within the maritime trade sector.