An Accra High Court Judge hearing the case of the murdered Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah Adu, has threatened to dissolve the jury should they delay the trial.

Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, said she would also ensure that the same jury would not be empaneled again.

“How can one person on the jury hold the whole court to ransom? If this happens again I will dissolve you.”

The warning was necessitated by the absence of a juror, who was later said to be before another High Court hearing another case.

The judge had earlier stood the case down for over an hour only to be informed that the juror was still before that Court.

“I stood the case down and unfortunately for about an hour now, I am still told that the said juror is engaged in another court.

I pray that this incident would be the last time today. I least expected that only one person could hold the trial to ransom,” Justice Marfo said.

The court told the jury, defense counsel and prosecution that all were bound to the timelines for the completion of the matter as the court consulted them before agreeing on those timelines.

The foreman of the jury apologised to the court, saying that the incident would not be repeated.

Trial had commenced before a seven member jury with Prosecution led by Mrs. Sefakor Batsa, calling its first prosecution witness.

The court was expected to hear the evidence of the second prosecution witness in the person of Stephen Apraku, today.

Daniel Asiedu, aka, Sexy Dondon is being held for murder and robbery of the former legislator at his residence at Shiashie, near East Legon in February 2016.

Also in the dock is Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo, being held for conspiring with Asiedu to rob the former legislator on that fateful day.

They have both denied the various charges and have been remanded into lawful custody by the court to reappear on May 6.