MPs urged to support government to fully implement Land Act

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Thursday called on Parliamentarians to support the Government in efforts to fully implement the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), and digitalise records at the Lands Commission.

That, he said, would do away with conflicting claims and ensure speedy payment of compensation to claimants.

Mr Jinapor made the call on the floor of Parliament in response to a question from Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West.

Mr Sukparu inquired whether the families of Kweiman-Amrahia had been duly compensated for the release of land to be used for dairy farms.

Mr Jinapor, also the MP for Damango, said the Kweiman-Amrahia land, measuring approximately 1.99 square metres, was acquired by the State in 1970, by the State Lands (Kweiman-Amrahia-Modern Dairy Farms) Instrument, 1970 (E.I 47).

Currently, in accordance with the State Land Act, 1962 (Act 125), the existing law at the State Lands Regulations, 1962 (L.I.230), five claims had been received by the Lands Commission for the payment of compensation, he said.

These area Nii Amuah Okromansah Family, represented by E.K. Ashirifi; Nii Kwei Mensah Family; Nii Afutu Brempong Family; Nii Amartey Kwei II Family, and Solomon E. Odamten Family.

“Mr Speaker, following a judgement by the High Court, Accra, an additional claim was plotted for the Agbawe Oyarifa Family,” Mr Jinapor said.

“Mr Speaker, out of the above claims, two claimants have received partial payment. They are Nii Afutu Brempong, GH¢12,138.00, leaving a balance of GH¢17,000, and Nii Amuah Okromansah Family, GH¢9,292.00, leaving a balance of GH¢13,000.00.”

Mr Jinapor noted that the outstanding claims were a result of conflicting claims, with some currently pending before the courts for determination.

He, therefore, said the Lands Commission was working with the relevant parties to resolve the conflicting claims and settle the compensation, while awaiting those pending before the courts.