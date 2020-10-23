

Mr Bone finally returns to the music scene with a brand new released single after the successful release of “Kenechukwu”, Ft Hype Mc.

Last year was also a bigger year as he featured one of Nigeria music Taliban Oritse Femi In Egwu, a smash hit that trend over the year.

He is with a Brand New Song titled “Contract”. The new single “Contract” is his Second single Of the year and it was produced by Vee.

Mr Bone decided to drop this hit song which he featured DeepWell Entertainment versatile Indigenous rapper – Slowdog. The talented hip-pop act dropped some dope Bars catchy chorus on the sick Beat produce by Vee

Follow on Social handle: @mrboneagain.

Download & Enjoy Below:

https://audiomack.com/freemedigital/song/contract

DOWNLOAD AND STREAM:

http://fanlink.to/mrbonecontract