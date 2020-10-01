Mr David Apasera was on Wednesday elected as the Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention(PNC) ahead of the December elections.

The newly elected Flagbearer won with 1315 votes followed by Mr Sampson Asaki Awingobit with 789 votes and Reverend Samuel Agyei polling 465 votes.

The party also elected the new national executive to take up leadership for four years.

For the National Chairmanship position, Mr Bernard Mornah, the incumbent lost to Moses Dani Baah getting 1266 votes as against 1297 votes.

For the Vice Chairmanship, Hajia Hajara Musah Ali emerged winner with 946 votes cast, followed by Mr Henry Haruna Asante with 729 votes , Mr Omar Ahmed Belure with 635 and Mr Eugene T.K. Bashiru polling 375.

The newly elected Flagbearer thanked all the delegates for the confidence repose on him and the executives.

“PNC is a vehicle party that can take Ghanaians far.It brought me to Parliament and I served as the ECOWAS Parliament, “he said.

Mr Apasera said the party would get hit the ground running and deliver a message of hope to the electorates to vote massively for the party.

He called on the party members to be united and galvanise support for the party to win the upcoming elections.

He appealed to the public especially the youth to be assertive and not allow any politician to use them to perpetuate violence prior to the elections.

Mr Aperasa called for peaceful elections and urged all actors to think of the country’s interest first and not do anything that would mar the electoral processes.

Final Results of the PNC National Congress

Flagbearer

David Apasera – 1315

Sampson Asaki Awingobit – 789

Rev. Samuel Agyei- 465

National Chairman

Moses Dani Baah – 1297

Bernard Mornah – 1266

Vice Chairman

Hajia Hajara Musah Ali – 946

Henry Haruna Asante – 729

Omar Ahmed Bekure – 635

Eugene T.K Bashiru – 375

Women’s Organizer

Hidaya Sungjun Ibrahim – 1249

Esther Osei Danso – 756

Patience Lamisi Adam Johnson -317

Hummi Sinare Sinanka – 236

National Organizer

Abass Nuhu- 1124

Ntow Desmond Twumasi – 773

Daniel Nii Noi – 639

General Secretary

Janet Asana Nabila – 1312

Emmanuel Wilson – 1041

Kobbs MacDonald Tong-230