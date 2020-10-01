Mr David Apasera was on Wednesday elected as the Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention(PNC) ahead of the December elections.
The newly elected Flagbearer won with 1315 votes followed by Mr Sampson Asaki Awingobit with 789 votes and Reverend Samuel Agyei polling 465 votes.
The party also elected the new national executive to take up leadership for four years.
For the National Chairmanship position, Mr Bernard Mornah, the incumbent lost to Moses Dani Baah getting 1266 votes as against 1297 votes.
For the Vice Chairmanship, Hajia Hajara Musah Ali emerged winner with 946 votes cast, followed by Mr Henry Haruna Asante with 729 votes , Mr Omar Ahmed Belure with 635 and Mr Eugene T.K. Bashiru polling 375.
The newly elected Flagbearer thanked all the delegates for the confidence repose on him and the executives.
“PNC is a vehicle party that can take Ghanaians far.It brought me to Parliament and I served as the ECOWAS Parliament, “he said.
Mr Apasera said the party would get hit the ground running and deliver a message of hope to the electorates to vote massively for the party.
He called on the party members to be united and galvanise support for the party to win the upcoming elections.
He appealed to the public especially the youth to be assertive and not allow any politician to use them to perpetuate violence prior to the elections.
Mr Aperasa called for peaceful elections and urged all actors to think of the country’s interest first and not do anything that would mar the electoral processes.
Final Results of the PNC National Congress
Flagbearer
David Apasera – 1315
Sampson Asaki Awingobit – 789
Rev. Samuel Agyei- 465
National Chairman
Moses Dani Baah – 1297
Bernard Mornah – 1266
Vice Chairman
Hajia Hajara Musah Ali – 946
Henry Haruna Asante – 729
Omar Ahmed Bekure – 635
Eugene T.K Bashiru – 375
Women’s Organizer
Hidaya Sungjun Ibrahim – 1249
Esther Osei Danso – 756
Patience Lamisi Adam Johnson -317
Hummi Sinare Sinanka – 236
National Organizer
Abass Nuhu- 1124
Ntow Desmond Twumasi – 773
Daniel Nii Noi – 639
General Secretary
Janet Asana Nabila – 1312
Emmanuel Wilson – 1041
Kobbs MacDonald Tong-230
