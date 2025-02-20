Mr Drew Challenges Ghanaian Valentine’s Day Traditions

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew, embracing his Lover Boy Era persona, recently took to the airwaves with a playful yet pointed observation about the state of romance in Ghana.

In an interview with AJ Sarpong on 3FM, he revealed that despite his generous gestures—sending elaborate PR packages and vibrant bouquets of pink flowers days before Valentine’s Day—what he received in return was nothing more than a modest massage. His light-hearted lament, “Girls, you people have to let me enjoy small. I give, but I don’t really receive,” was delivered with a mix of humor and genuine desire for a little more reciprocation from his female fans.

Adding a twist to the Valentine’s narrative, Mr Drew recounted an unexpected incident from his EP release party. A guest, enamored with a love interest, was left heartbroken upon discovering that the woman he fancied was seen with another man. The story, which hinted at misplaced expectations and miscommunication, underscored the unpredictable rhythms of modern romance.

Beyond the playful banter, Mr Drew’s comments shed light on a broader cultural commentary. In an era where traditional courtship rituals intersect with contemporary expressions of affection, his candid admission invites reflection on the evolving dynamics of love in Ghana. As his debut EP, the Lover Boy Era, garners attention with tracks like “OMG” featuring Olive The Boy—an exploration of unspoken love and heartbreak—Mr Drew’s playful critique serves as both entertainment and a subtle call for a shift towards more balanced romantic exchanges.

His remarks resonate with those who navigate the complexities of modern relationships, where grand gestures are sometimes met with modest returns. In questioning the status quo of Valentine’s Day practices, Mr Drew not only entertains but also encourages a rethinking of how love is both given and received in today’s fast-changing cultural landscape.