Mr. Drew to excite fans and music enthusiasts at Soho

The stage is being set for highly gifted Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew to excite fans and music enthusiasts with an enthralling musical performance at his upcoming intimate concert.

Mr. Drew, real name Andrew Nii Commey, is expected to perform live at la la vibes.

The concert scheduled to take place at the Soho Bar at the Marina Mall in Accra on October 14, 2023, is the first intimate event for the multiple award-winning singer in recent time.

Being powered by award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah’s Live Konnect, la la vibez will feature a live band performance. One of the best live bands in Ghana, the Greatest Band, will light up the concert with a memorable and superb performance.

A number of top artists are expected to join Mr Drew to perform on the night.

Mr Drew – the ‘Case’ hitmaker – is all fired up for this event which promises to be a memorable experience.

Tickets are currently on sale for the concert and the organizers have promised nothing but total fun and enjoyment on the night.