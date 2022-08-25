Mr Drew to light up GOWA at five experience

Afrobeats sensation Mr Drew will be one of the music stars to perform at this year’s Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award (GOWA).

This year’s edition, which marks the fifth anniversary of the awards, would be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, as women who have excelled in their respective endeavours receive recognition for their exploits.

The talented musician and dancer would climb the stage to thrill patrons with some good musical performances on a night that celebrates the greatness of women.

The Daughters of Glorious Jesus, a multi-award-winning gospel music group, would also take the stage to perform some musical vibes from some of their hit songs.

Two of Ghana’s finest show hosts, Berla Mundi and Jay Foley, would lead the awards gala while Emefa Akosua Adeti would welcome guests on the red carpet.

Women in the areas of health, science, politics, film, and music, among others, would be honoured for their respective contributions to the development of the country.

Patrons would have the chance to network as they get entertained on the awards gala night that promises lots of thrills.

The past four editions of the GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019), and Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as “Delay”, winning the topmost award in the last two editions.